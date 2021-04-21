CHINATop Stories

Xi to attend Leaders Summit on Climate

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Li Wei
Time
2021-04-21 22:09:11

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver an important speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22 via video link from Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.

China hopes this summit will serve as a useful platform for communication on global cooperation to tackle the challenge of climate change, promoting the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, and jointly promoting global climate and environmental governance, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing in response to a relevant question.

 

