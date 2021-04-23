Chinese peacekeepers to Sudan complete withdrawal from Golo camp

The contingent is on the way of withdrawal.

By Yang Hui

DARFUR, Sudan, Apr. 23 -- Fifty-five peacekeepers assigned to the 16th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Darfur stationed at Golo camp in Sudan successfully withdrew to the main camp in El Fasher after traveling over 280 km in four days, together with 16 vehicles and equipment, on April 14, local time, which marked the completion of the first camp withdrawal mission.

During the maneuver, the contingent traversed dry river beds, Myra Mountains, deserts and passed through areas controlled by the anti-government armed forces while overcoming multiple difficulties such as scorching heat and tire punctures. Along the way, the contingent kept marching forward 18 hours per day and ensured the safety of all personnel and equipment.

Since the deployment to the mission area at the end of August 2020, these peacekeepers stationed at Golo camp have successively completed multiple engineering support tasks, such as the restoration of the protective facilities in the camp, the building of signal towers in Golo, the construction of the Sortoni camp, and rescue of friendly troops’ rollover equipment. They have won widespread acclaim from the UN and their foreign counterparts for their professional performance.