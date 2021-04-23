9th World Radar Expo opens in Nanjing

NANJING, Apr.23 -- On April 22, the 9th World Radar Expo and the 1st "Radar and Future" Summit kicked off in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, the birthplace of the nation's radar industry.

Approved and guided by the Equipment Development Department (EDD) of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the World Radar Expo was jointly sponsored by the China Radar Industry Association, the China Electronics Technology Group Co (CETC), and the China Electronics Information Industry Group Co (CEC).

A total of over 400 large-scale military industry groups along with their subordinate units, including the CETC, the CEC, and the China State Shipbuilding Co. (CSSC) attended the Expo. The exhibition covered three themes - defense electronics and public security, radar technology and economic society, high-tech and digital transformation, with nearly a hundred exhibits debuted and 20 large-scale physical equipment released on the field.

On display at the World Radar Expo are the products of cutting-edge technology, including the YLC-8E anti-stealth UHF-band radar system, the SLC-7 L-band 3D long-range surveillance radar, the KLJ-7A X-band airborne fire-control radar (FCR), the first of its kind targeting the international market in China, and the SLC-2E multifunctional weapon locating radar, one of the three similar products of high performance in the global market.

During the Expo, many industry experts will also attend the sub-forums themed on "Cross-disciplinary Integration and Exploration and Innovation", "Radar and Intelligent Manufacturing", "Radar and 5G Communication", "Radar and Smart Air Traffic Control", "Radar and Disaster Prevention and Mitigation", etc.