Members of China's 16th peacekeeping engineer contingent to Darfur, Sudan are ready for inspection and assessment organized by the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) , May 16, 2021.

DARFUR, Sudan, May 18 -- On May 16, local time, China's 16th peacekeeping engineer contingent to Darfur, Sudan received the equipment inspection and assessment organized by the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), which marked the beginning of the Chinese peacekeeping engineers' drawdown from Sudan's Darfur region.