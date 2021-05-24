Chinese military solicits future warfare concepts and scenario ideas

By An Puzhong and Yue Yutong

BEIJING, May 24 -- A campaign soliciting future warfare concept and scenario ideas hosted by the Science and Technology Commission of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) wrapped up in Beijing on May 23. More than 80 representatives including researchers from local universities, scientific research institutions and military enthusiasts attended the award ceremony.

The event aims to tap military intellectual resources and inspire innovative thinking about future warfare. Since the public announcement of the solicitation in August last year, more than 1,000 people have signed up and submitted creative ideas. After being reviewed, some outstanding works with future warfare foresight, cognition and scientific innovation have been commended and rewarded.

Representatives of winners said that such a creative conception event provides a platform of display and communication for fans and social organizations who are willing and enthusiastic to participate in the research and discussion of future warfare issues. They hope that more efforts could be made to promote the event.

It is learnt that the CMC Science and Technology Commission will continue to hold similar activities, improve and perfect related mechanisms, and actively explore valuable military theories and creative ideas.