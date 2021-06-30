Chinese medical peacekeepers to Lebanon administer 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for UNIFIL troops

Chinese medical peacekeepers to Lebanon administers the COVID-19 vaccine for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops at the camp in Southern Lebanon on June 28. (Photo by Yu Wei)

BEIRUT, June. 29 -- The 19th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon administered 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the UNIFIL troops at the camp in Southern Lebanon on June 28.

It is estimated that it will take eight to nine days to complete the vaccination task. On the first day, a total of 350 UNIFIL troops were vaccinated. As of now, no serious abnormal adverse reactions occurred.

The recipients have to wear masks and maintain social distancing, while medical staff adopts secondary protection for vaccination.

It is reported that on May 18, the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for UNIFIL troops.