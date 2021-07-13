Xi greets people participating in CPC centenary celebration preparations

Leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng meet with representatives of all who have participated in the preparations for the CPC centenary celebrations, in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with representatives of all who had participated in the preparations for the centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed appreciation for their work and achievements, encouraging them to work hard to make new contributions.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee -- Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng -- attended the meeting.

At a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held earlier, Xi made a speech after hearing a report on the celebrations.

Xi noted that the celebrations of the CPC centenary, a major event in the political life of the Party and the state, have reached the expected results under the CPC Central Committee's strong leadership and through joint efforts of all participants.

The celebrations turned out to be a grand ceremony of the Party and a festival for the people, he said.

The passion and positive energy aroused by the celebrations can channel into the dynamic for fully building a modern socialist country and realizing national rejuvenation, Xi said.

He called for efforts to make the Party stronger, ensure its core leadership over socialism with Chinese characteristics, and better present the CPC to the world so as to enhance the international influence of the Party and the country.

Xi stressed strengthening and expanding what has been achieved in the celebrations to ensure a good start for implementing the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and embarking on a journey toward the second centenary goal: building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.

Speaking at Tuesday's meeting, Wang Huning called for studying and implementing Xi's speech and requirements, while consolidating and expanding the achievements of the celebrations.

He called on all Party members, officials, and the public to channel their passion into actions in their work.