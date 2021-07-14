Theoretical seminar hosted to celebrate 100th anniversary of CPC's founding

By Li Jianwen

BEIJING, July 14 -- The Chinese military hosted a theoretical seminar celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing on July 13. General Zhang Youxia, member of the Politburo of the CPC and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), attended the seminar and delivered a speech.

Admiral Miao Hua, member of the CMC and director of the CMC Political Work Department, presided over the seminar.

Gen. Zhang Youxia stressed at the seminar that the military must deepen the study and research of the spirit of Chinese President Xi's important speech made on July 1. He pointed out that the military will follow the leadership ideology of "The Party commands the gun" and focus on combat readiness based on the spiritual source of a century of struggle. The military should also find a new way to strengthen the research and interpretation of President Xi's speech, and provide solid theoretical support for accelerating the modernization of national defense and the armed forces.