PLA will defeat any attempt toward "Taiwan independence":Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, July 15 -- "Any foreign military aircraft are forbidden to land on China's territory without the approval of the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and any unauthorized entry into China's territorial air space by foreign military vessels and aircraft will lead to serious consequences", said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in a written statement released Thursday on the official website of the ministry.

According to media reports, a US military transport aircraft landed in Taiwan on July 15, China expressed serious concerns toward this provocative move by the US side, said Snr. Col. Wu.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, we solemnly urge the US side to stop playing with fire and immediately quit such hazardous provocative actions," Wu said.

The US should stop sending erroneous signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and avoid escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson stated.

In addition, Wu warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities of not misjudging the current situation and taking risks to invite the wolf into the house, adding that any provocations of seeking "Taiwan independence" through collusion with external powers can only bring Taiwan in danger.

"China must be and will be reunited. No one should underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Wu. He stated that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army keeps on high alert and will take all necessary measures to utterly smash any attempt toward "Taiwan independence".