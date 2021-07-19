UN delegation visits Chinese peacekeeping troops to the DRC

By Xi Haichun, Zhang Zongfa and Peng Yi

BEIJING, July 19 -- A delegation of the United Nations' Peacekeeping Strategic Partnership Office visited the 24th Chinese peacekeeping troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on July 17 (local time) to inspect their performance of missions.

At the briefing session, the delegation enquired about the work and daily life, COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as security defense of the Chinese peacekeepers since their arrival in the mission area, and learned about the surrounding security situation and difficulties to be solved. The delegation highly praised the outstanding contributions made by Chinese service members to safeguarding world peace and stability.

At the secondary hospital of Chinese peacekeeping force, the delegation was briefed by the medical contingent, exchanged on topics such as COVID-19 patient treatment, humanitarian rescue and logistic support with Chinese medics, and visited the working and living facilities of the medical contingent.

It is learned that the delegation of the UN Peacekeeping Strategic Partnership Office will visit more than 100 units in the mission area of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in batches, in a bid to better understand how missions have been completed in each unit of MONUSCO, which will lay an objective foundation for next work arrangement.