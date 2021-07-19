Xi's remarks on promoting China-ASEAN cooperation, building community with shared future for mankind

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2020 shows a cargo ship leaving a berth of the Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- This year marks the 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations. China-ASEAN relationship has grown into the most successful and vibrant model for cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and an exemplary effort in building a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in 2020.

China, which established a dialogue relationship with ASEAN in 1991, was the first to ink the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, the first to become ASEAN's strategic partner and the first to start free trade area negotiations with ASEAN.

Xi has, on various bilateral and multilateral occasions, called for greater China-ASEAN cooperation. The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows the view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo, and its neighboring buildings in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Nov. 27, 2020

China will work with ASEAN to advance all-round cooperation and maintain good momentum for development and prosperity in the region, Xi said while addressing via video the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

China welcomes the signature of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and looks forward to its early entry into force, Xi said.

China will work with ASEAN members to sustain the smooth flow of trade, promote mutual investment, open markets wider to each other, and foster deeply integrated industrial, supply and value chains, he said.

July 14, 2020

In a telephone conversation with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Xi said that cooperation between China and Singapore in the fight against COVID-19 has become a new highlight of bilateral relations and added significant connotations to their all-round cooperative partnership.

China, Xi said, will continue to provide Singapore with firm support.

In the battle against COVID-19, China, upholding the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, has been sharing its experience unreservedly with other countries, and providing supplies and technical support for the international community to the best of its capacity, Xi said.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

July 14, 2020

In a telephone conversation with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Xi said China stands ready to work with Thailand to cement solidarity and cooperation among regional countries and safeguard the sound momentum of development and prosperity in the region.

The two sides, Xi suggested, should better synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and Thailand's development strategies such as Thailand 4.0 and the Eastern Economic Corridor, promote cooperation in such innovative fields as e-commerce, and push for new development of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

April 10, 2018

Xi met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference on deepening cooperation in key areas.

China is willing to strengthen coordination with ASEAN countries including Singapore, and synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with ASEAN's development plan to build a community with a shared future for both sides, he said.

Workers work at the construction site of the China-funded Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Nov. 11, 2017

On the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte discussed how to strengthen bilateral ties.

China will continue to treat neighboring countries with amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and push forward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

Xi also said China is to work with ASEAN countries to maintain peace and stability, as well as development and prosperity in the South China Sea region.