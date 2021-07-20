Travel blogger accused of insulting heroes, martyrs

Police in Pishan county, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, opened an investigation on Monday into a travel blogger who allegedly insulted martyrs and heroes by posing for photos in front of their tombstones.

A post on China Police Online, the Ministry of Public Security's Weibo micro blog account, on Monday said the blogger's behavior was suspected of tarnishing the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs.

Public security organs in Ngari prefecture in the Tibet autonomous region, where the blogger is currently staying, have urged him to go to the Pishan county public security bureau in Hotan prefecture as soon as possible to cooperate with the investigation.

On Sunday, netizens on Weibo exposed a travel blogger posing for photos beside the tombstones of heroes who defended the country and protected its borders. The incident quickly went viral, with many netizens criticizing the blogger's behavior.

Judging by the photos, the incident took place at the Kangxiwa Martyrs Cemetery in Pishan county.

In one photo, the blogger is shown leaning against a gravestone with his feet on the pedestal. In another, he is leaning against the tombstone of Chen Xiangrong, who lost his life in a border clash with Indian troops in June last year, with one hand, and making what looks like a shooting gesture with the other. The photo caption read "respect".

On its Weibo account on Sunday, the Xinjiang regional procuratorate said it had noticed the incident, and added that "no matter what the intention, heroes and martyrs must not be treated with disrespect".

It said it had contacted the tourism department and suggested putting the blogger on a travel blacklist. Local and military prosecutors rushed to the cemetery to demand the strengthening of management to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Pishan county procuratorate said later that the blogger's behavior was suspected of tarnishing the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs, and urged the Pishan public security bureau to open a case.

In addition to the opening of a criminal case, authorities will pursue the blogger by means of civil public interest litigation.