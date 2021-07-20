Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center ready for Shenzhou-12 return capsule search and rescue mission

BEIJING, July 20 -- According to the mission plan of the Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft, the return capsule is scheduled to land at the Dongfeng landing site in two months. The search and rescue unit of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center will undertake the search and rescue task of astronauts and return capsule for the first time.

As a professional search and rescue force of the aerospace field in China, the unit is mainly responsible for the search and rescue of astronaut, as well as the search and recovery of returnable spacecraft and rocket wrecks. It has successively completed several major tasks including those of the test return capsule of the new-generation manned spacecraft and the return capsule of the Chang'e 5.

The soon-to-be-started mission of the Shenzhou-12 return capsule is the first time for this unit to perform the search and rescue of manned return capsule, which is also a fresh challenge for the systems in the Dongfeng landing site.

In order to better complete the task, the unit has carried out training in wreck search, aerial surveying and mapping, communication relay, transportation and delivery, and calibration of measurement and control equipment, based on local conditions.

"We will follow wherever the capsule falls and guarantee the safety of the astronauts," the team members promised.