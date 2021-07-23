China's XSCC deploys satellites to support flood relief in Henan

By Lv Binghong and An Puzhong

XI'AN, July 23 -- To support the flood relief in Henan, central China, Xi'an Satellite Control Center (XSCC) quickly activated the emergency response mechanism and mobilized multiple satellites to carry out imaging observations and obtain more reliable data of the disaster area on July 20.

From 22:26 on July 20 to 16:12 on July 21, the Center urgently deployed four satellites mainly used for earth observation and remote-sensed imaging, and injected load data so that the satellite users can receive remote-sensed images of the disaster-affected area in the first place. The Center also assisted relevant departments in analyzing and judging the disaster situation.

With the continuous development of flood control and rescue work, the Center has timely adjusted the measurement and control plans of remote sensing and meteorological satellites such as Gaofen, Fengyun, increased tracking cycles, and sent hundreds of application instructions to ensure the satellites to provide fast and accurate image information and meteorological data as requested, in a bid to facilitate the rescue and follow-up disaster estimation through information support.