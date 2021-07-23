Lucky baby born in floods is nicknamed Kangkang

BEIJING, July 23 -- At 12 am on July 21, five administrative villages in Dazhou Town of Changge City, central China’s Henan Province, were trapped by floods. Some villagers failed to be evacuated in time. A pregnant woman who was about to give birth was trapped in a health-care center in Dazhou town. Due to days of heavy rain, the health-care center had no water and no power, thus was no longer qualified for delivery.

The troops assigned to the People's Armed Police (PAP) in Xuchang City rushed to rescue by an assault boat. After 37 minutes' rescue, the pregnant woman was finally transferred to a safe place, and then sent to a local hospital.

At 22:20 on July 21, the woman gave birth to a baby girl safely. The young parents named their baby girl "Kangkang”, which means "anti - disaster" in Chinese.