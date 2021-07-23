Homemade UAV restores communication for flood-hit area in central China

The screenshot is a China Mobile message received by a resident of Mihe Town, Gongyi City, Henan Province on the evening of July 21. The message reminds residents that the Wing Loong-2H UAV is now above the town and can temporarily resume communication for five hours so that they can report their situation and contact family members as soon as possible.

BEIJING, July 23 -- Wing Loong-2H, China's homemade emergency relief unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), has built an aerial emergency communication platform for residents in the disaster-stricken areas in Henan Province, central China.

Recently, central China’s Henan Province was hit by large-scale extreme rainfalls, and communications in many villages in Mihe Town, Gongyi City were cut off. China’s Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) urgently dispatched the Wing Loong-2H UAV to build an aerial mobile base station.

According to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the developer of Wing Loong-2H, the UAV reached the target zone of Mihe Town after 4 hours of flight of nearly 1,200 kilometers.

The mobile base station built by Wing Loong-2H has achieved long-term and stable continuous mobile signal coverage of about 50 square kilometers. It helped restore mobile signals, connecting the emergency communication support lifeline.

According to the China Mobile, as of 11:20 p.m. on July 21, the UAV base station had provided services for a total of 3,572 users, generating data traffic of 2,089.89 megabytes , and as many as 648 users connected to the network in one time.

In addition, the Wing Loong-2H detected and monitored the disaster-stricken areas, and transmitted data back to the command center in real time, breaking the information barrier caused by extreme conditions such as road collapse, power failure, and network outage, as well as achieving the efficient and accurate command of emergency rescue.

According to news from the China Mobile on the afternoon of July 22, the Wing Loong-2H UAV took off again from an airport in Guizhou Province's Anshun. It flied for about four and a half hours and arrived at the Fuwai Central China Cardiovascular Hospital in Zhongmu County, central China’s Zhengzhou City to provide network support for rescuing the hospital's patients and medics.

The Wing Loong-2H emergency relief UAV system is developed by the AVIC (Chengdu) based on the Wing Loong II UAV system. It is a large-scale emergency response UAV system designed to conduct disaster detection, emergency communication support, and emergency delivery. Featuring long flying range and flight duration, large loading capacity and good adaptability, it is a new force for emergency relief in China.

Comparison photos of road flooding in a disaster-stricken area in Henan taken by Wing Loong-2H UAV