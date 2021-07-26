China, Mongolia vow to enhance military cooperation, maintain regional stability

The visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talks with Mongolian Defense Minister Gursed Saikhanbayar in Ulan Bator on July 26, 2021. Before their talks, Gursed Saikhanbayar holds a welcome ceremony for Wei Fenghe and accompanies Wei to review the guard of honor of the Mongolian armed forces. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, July 26 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held talks with Mongolian Defense Minister Gursed Saikhanbayar in Ulaanbaatar on July 26.

Wei Fenghe said that China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and the building of community with a shared future for the two countries has achieved continuous and concrete progress.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the two countries stood by and helped each other, overcame difficulties together, setting a model of anti-pandemic cooperation between neighboring countries and injecting positive energy into the turbulent and restless world, Wei said.

The two sides should continue to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, and meanwhile, maintain sharp vigilance against extraterritorial forces’ interfering in regional affairs, and jointly safeguard regional security and stability, Wei added.

Gen. Wei told his Mongolian counterpart that the Chinese military is willing to work with the Mongolian side to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance strategic mutual trust and expand pragmatic cooperation, with the aim of making greater contributions to the sound and stable development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Saikhanbayar expressed his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. He said that Mongolia highly appreciates China's great achievements that has been acknowledged throughout the world and its decisive victory in building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and sincerely thanks China for its support and assistance to Mongolia in anti-pandemic campaign and trade.

The Mongolian side attaches great importance to bilateral relations and will continue to promote pragmatic cooperation with China in defense and security areas, and strengthen communication and coordination on regional issues, making positive efforts for regional peace and tranquility, Saikhanbayar said.

Before their talks, Saikhanbayar held a welcome ceremony for Wei Fenghe and presented him with a horse. On the afternoon, Gombojav Zandanshatar, chairman of the State Great Hural, which is Mongolia's parliament, met with Wei Fenghe.

