Tajik President meets with Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (L) pose for a group photo before their talks in Dushanbe on July 27, 2021. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, July 27 -- Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon met Tuesday with the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Dushanbe.

Rahmon said that in recent years, Tajikistan and China have seen the pragmatic and in-depth cooperation in political, economic, cultural, security and military fields. Tajikistan congratulates the Communist Party of China on its 100th founding anniversary, rejoices in China's great achievements and hopes to continuously strengthen friendly cooperation with China in various fields.

Tajikistan is sincerely grateful for China's support and assistance in the fields of military and security and willing to work with China to combat the "three evil forces" of terrorism and jointly deal with new changes of the situations in Afghanistan, he said.

Wei Fenghe said that under the strategic guidance of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Your Excellency President Emomali Rahmon, the China-Tajikistan comprehensive strategic partnership has been maintaining a high-level development. China firmly supports Tajikistan's efforts to safeguard its own sovereignty and security, thanks Tajikistan for its strong support on China's core interests.

China is willing to promote practical cooperation between the two militaries in various fields, said Wei, adding that, at present, given the changing situation in Afghanistan, China is willing to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with Tajikistan, work together to prevent the terrorist activities spreading across borders, and join forces to fight against terrorists, making positive contributions to regional peace and stability.

On the morning, Defense Minister of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo held a welcoming ceremony for Wei Fenghe before their formal talks, in which the two sides exchanged views on the international and regional situations, relations between the two countries and two militaries, counter-terrorism cooperation and other issues.

On July 26, Sherali Mirzo met Wei Fenghe and his entourage in person at the airport.

Tajikistan's Defense Minister General Sherali Mirzo (R) holds a welcoming ceremony for Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (L) and accompanies Wei to review the guard of honor of the Tajikistan's armed forces on July 27, 2021. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)