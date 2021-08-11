Xi replies to letter from young foreign participants at Global Young Leaders Dialogue

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has hailed representatives of young foreign participants at the Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) for their active efforts to visit various parts of China and deepen their understanding of the country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, encouraged them to further exchanges and mutual learning, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi made the remarks Tuesday in his reply letter to 36 representatives of young foreign participants at the GYLD. These representatives are from 28 countries.

Initiated by Chinese think tanks, GYLD offers a platform for the sharing of ideas and mutual learning among young people from different countries and fields.

"Happiness must be achieved through hard work," Xi wrote in the letter, noting that to achieve national development and revitalization, the most important thing for China, a country with a vast territory and large population, is to follow a development path suiting its local conditions.

"Practice has shown that as the new and uniquely Chinese path to modernization grows even wider, it will bring better development prospects to China and more benefits to the world," read the letter.

Even after completing a 100-year course of struggles, the CPC has remained true to its original aspiration and founding mission, Xi said, vowing that the CPC will work tirelessly to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation and promote the development and advancement of humankind.

More overseas youths are welcome to China for exchanges, Xi said in the letter, expressing his hope that young people at home and abroad will enhance mutual understanding, develop friendship and achieve mutual success, thus contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

In their letter to Xi, the representatives of young foreign participants at the GYLD extended congratulations to the CPC on its centenary. They talked about their trips across China and expressed their hopes of serving as a bridge to promote exchanges and dialogues between China and the rest of the world.