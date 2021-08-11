National fire and rescue team to institutionally recruit retired soldiers

By Chai Hua

BEIJING, Aug. 11 -- Recently, the General Office of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the General Office of the Ministry of Emergency Management of the People’s Republic of China jointly issued a notice clarifying the system and supporting measures for the recruitment of retired soldiers for China National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Team.

This move aims to broaden the employment channels for retired soldiers, and promote the joint development of retired soldiers’ employment and construction of the national fire and rescue team.

The Notice has clarified that retired soldiers will be a major source of firefighter recruitment for the national comprehensive fire and rescue team, with an annual recruiting ratio of equal to or more than one-third of the total.

The recruitment targets at retired soldiers under 24 years old who choose occupation independently. For those who have been engaged in communications, chemical defense, aviation, diving and other majors during the service and have obtained corresponding qualifications, the age limit can be relaxed to 28.

Once getting employed, their rank, position grade, payment and welfare level will be determined in accordance with relevant regulations with the number of years of active service included in the overall working period, and the original work experience in the military serves as an important reference for the position.