Newly revised regulations on Chinese naval vessels come into force

BEIJING, Aug.12 -- With the approval of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the trial version of the newly revised regulations on naval vessels has formally come into effect since July 1, 2021. The regulations have systematically adjusted and re-standardized the provisions on combat readiness, training, management, and support of naval vessels.

Since the implementation, the main battleships such as aircraft carriers, 10,000-ton guided-missile destroyers, nuclear-powered submarines, and amphibious assault ships, have been unified in codename. The regulations and requirements for flag adornment and conversion have also been fully elaborated on the occasion of berthing, sailing, anchoring, and major festivals, etc. Besides, there have been explicit requirements in terms of carrier-based aircraft and amphibious equipment, vessels performing overseas missions, and mobile phone networks used by service members.

The newly revised regulations made optimizations on 11 different aspects, including adjusting and optimizing the organization and deployment of vessels, highlighting the actual combat-oriented military training, expanding the connotation of the safety management, and clarifying the vessel etiquette procedures.

The regulations, a set of comprehensive management regulations for Chinese naval vessels, have undergone four revisions since it was first issued in 1973, with the latest revision made in 2002.