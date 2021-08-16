19th rotation of China’s peacekeeping force to Lebanon completed

BEIJING, Aug. 16 -- The 19th and 20th Chinese peacekeeping forces to Lebanon held a ceremony of force command handover on August 13 local time at the peacekeeping camp in the port city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

Since its deployment in August 2020, the 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon has completed multiple missions with high standards, such as post-disaster aid after Beirut Port explosion, mine sweeping and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), architectural engineering construction, as well as medical assistance and humanitarian aid, etc.

Ye Fangchao, commanding officer of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon, said that the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force will abide by the UN Charter, strengthen close coordination with peacekeeping forces from other countries, complete various tasks assigned with flying colors and make contributions to maintaining peace in South Lebanon.

Major General Del Col, Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), takes a group photo with Ye Fangchao (L), Commander of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon, and Du Jia (R), Commander of the 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon at the force command handover ceremony held on August 13, 2021.

The 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon has a total of 410 persons, consisting of a multifunctional engineer contingent, an engineering construction contingent and a medical contingent. The first echelon of 205 persons has arrived at the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping force in Lebanon and completed the handover of equipment, barracks, materials and machines, and the second echelon will depart from China soon as scheduled.