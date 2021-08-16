Xi's discourses on new development stage, philosophy, paradigm published

BEIJING -- A compilation of discourses of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on China's new development stage, new development philosophy, and new development paradigm has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book includes 72 articles by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

It was compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee. Some of the discourses were made public for the first time.

Focusing on the new stage of the country's development, applying the new development philosophy, and fostering a new paradigm of development are a major strategic assessment and decision made by the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

Xi's expositions, which are a key component of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, provide important guidance to promoting the high-quality economic and social development, fully building a modern socialist country and realizing the Chinese Dream of great national rejuvenation.