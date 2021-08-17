Chinese participants for Airborne Platoon contest of IAG 2021 take first trial

By Fang Chao

RYAZANSKAYA OBLAST, Aug. 17 -- On the morning of August 16, local time, Russia, airborne teams participating in the Airborne Platoon contest of International Army Games (IAG) 2021 from 18 countries and regions, had their first and only trial parachuting before the competition, so as to further familiarize themselves with the competition site and related game processes.

At 9 a.m., the participating teams from China, Belarus, Venezuela and Brazil gathered at the Zhdova airborne field in Ryazanskaya Oblast, Russia.

The Chinese airborne participants boarded a transport helicopter in three squads and arrived at the designated parachuting airspace dozens of minutes later, where all the members descended to the drop zone and rushed to the staging ground.

All the 25 members of the Chinese team to participate in the airborne assembly and rapid march, as well as fixed-point parachuting competitions under the Airborne Platoon contest took the trial parachuting.