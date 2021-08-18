China's space-tracking vessel departs for Indian Ocean missions

China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 departs from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2020. (Photo by Ni Dongliang/Xinhua)

NANJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's tracking vessel Yuanwang-6 departed on Tuesday from its home port in east China's Jiangsu Province for a new round of monitoring missions in the Indian Ocean.

Yuanwang-6 will operate at sea for around 76 days in this round of maritime monitoring missions, covering more than 16,000 nautical miles during its voyage.

Before departure, the ship's personnel completed vessel examination and maintenance, ensuring all systems and facilities aboard Yuanwang-6 were in good working order.

As China's third-generation space-tracking ship, Yuanwang-6 has taken part in 70 maritime monitoring and control missions.

So far this year, it has operated at sea for more than 130 days and conducted six maritime monitoring missions, including China's Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship flight mission.