Draws and site survey for individual race under Tank Biathlon event

BEIJING, Aug. 18 -- As the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 is approaching, on August 16, local time in Russia, the organizing committee of the Tank Biathlon event under the IAG 2021 held a lot-drawing ceremony for the individual race at the Patriot Park in Moscow Oblast, Russia.

According to the result of drawing lots, the Chinese participating tanks will be painted in red, and the Chinese team will compete with the Russian and Uzbekistan teams in the first match on August 22.

After the drawing ceremony, the participating teams for the Tank Biathlon event conducted a site survey.