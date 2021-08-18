Participants complete equipment draw and handover for IAG 2021in Korla

The Uzbek participants of the "Clear Sky" contest of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 conduct operation training.

By Cheng Xiaodong and Tao Ran

KORLA, Aug. 17 -- As the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 is around the corner, a total of 18 teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam to participate in the “Suvorov onslaught”, “Clear Sky” and “Safe Environment” contests to be staged in China are carrying out adaptive training in an all-around manner in Korla, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

According to the competition rules and scheduling, the equipment draw and handover of the three events hosted by the Chinese PLA Army have all been completed.

Except for Russia with its own equipment to participate in the“Suvorov onslaught” and “Clear Sky” events, all the remaining participating teams from other countries will use the equipment provided by the Chinese side.

In order to help the participating teams adapt to the competition venue as soon as possible and familiarize themselves with the equipment related, the Chinese side has organized a training group composed of experts from military colleges, technical experts and instructors from troop units to offer theoretical guidance and professional assistance to the contestants.

It is learned that the IAG 2021 will kick off in late August as scheduled, under which, the “Suvorov onslaught”, “Clear Sky” and “Safe Environment” with a total of 10 matches will be staged in Korla of Xinjiang, China.