The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on August 12, 2021.

BEIJING, Aug. 19 -- According to a notice released by China’s Hainan Maritime Safety Administration on August 12, military training is carried out in waters of the South China Sea from August 18 to July 20, 2021, local time.

HN0064 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 18-08.00N 109-35.00E、18-08.00N 109-45.00E、18-00.00N 109-45.00E AND 18-00.00N 109-35.00E FROM 180000UTC TO 201000UTC AUG.

ENTERING PROHIBITED.

HAINAN MSA CHINA.