Chinese teams begin adaptive training in Belarus before IAG 2021

By Zhong Junjie, Long Xuanlei

BEIJING, Aug. 20 -- On August 17, local time, the Chinese team participating in the “Polar Star” special forces competition of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 arrived at the "Brest" training ground in Belarus, and immediately engaged in adaptive training. This is the first time for the Chinese military to take part in the “Polar Star” event.

On the same day, in Minsk, Belarus, the Chinese team participating in the "Confident Reception" event of the IAG 2021 drew lots and conducted examination and handover of equipment provided by the contest organizer. Besides, the Chinese participants, together with their foreign counterparts, were coached by the Belarusian side about the competition rules, and equipment operational methods regarding the two difficult phases of the competition, namely, "Military relay-race" and "Operation with the IT-structure equipment". Subsequently, all the participating teams will carry out week-long adaptive training.