Second echelon of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping construction engineer contingent to Lebanon sets off

The 2nd echelon of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping construction engineer contingent to Lebanon sets off from the Pingtan Airport in Huizhou city, Guangdong province on August 17, 2021.

By Zhuang Xiaohao and Wang Zhehao

GUAGNZHOU, Aug. 19 -- After completing 14-day quarantine and nucleic acid tested negative, 100 Chinese peacekeepers by taking a special plane taking off at 16:00 on August 17 from the Pingtan Airport in Huizhou city, Guangdong province arrived in Kunming, capital city of Yunnan Province. At 7 a.m. next morning, they boarded a special plane at the Kunming Changshui International Airport and flew to Lebanon to perform a one-year peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

They are the 2nd echelon of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping construction engineer contingent to Lebanon. The contingent, consisting of 200 troops, was formed mainly from a brigade of the PLA 74th Group Army. The 100-member first echelon arrived at the peacekeeping camp in Lebanon on July 29, local time, and completed the handover of equipment, barracks and materials with the 19th Chinese Peacekeeping Force to Lebanon.

After the second echelon joins force with the first echelon, the 200 Chinese peacekeepers will work together to fulfill tasks including erecting boundary markers along the Blue Line, engineering construction, repair of important infrastructure and humanitarian assistance.