All 410 members of the 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon return home

Members of the 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon check in at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport on August 18, 2021. (Photo by Liu Pan)

BEIRUT, Aug. 20 -- The second echelon’s 200 members of the 19th Chinese peacekeeping forces to Lebanon safely arrived at Kunming Changshui International Airport on August 19. All the 410 members of the 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon have returned home.

The 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon consists of a multifunctional engineer contingent, a construction engineer contingent and a medical contingent. The three contingents were deployed in the mission area in southern Lebanon in August 2020.

Under the severe pandemic situation and the turbulent security situation, the 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanoners had completed peacekeeping tasks with high standards, such as post-disaster aid after Beirut Port explosion, mine sweeping and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), architectural engineering construction, medical assistance and humanitarian aid with "zero infection" of the COVID-19, and all members were awarded the UN Peace Medals of Honor.

The first echelon of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon arrived at the mission area on July 29, local time, the two Chinese peacekeeping forces had completed force command and equipment handover before the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force started to perform its missions.

The second echelon of the 19th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon arrives at Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, capital city of southwest China’s Yunnan Province on August 19, 2021. (Photo by Liu Pan)