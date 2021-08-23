CHINATop Stories

Draw for "Army of Culture" event of IAG 2021 completed

BEIJING, Aug. 23 -- On August 20, local time, the organizing committee of the “Army of Culture” event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 holds a draft lottery ceremony in the Patriot Park in Moscow, Russia.

The “Army of Culture” event starts on August 22, local time, as scheduled. Teams from a total of 20 countries and regions including China, Russia, Vietnam, and Venezuela, will compete in the 5 stages of vocal skills, choreographic skills, instrumental performance and exhibition activities, and the nomination for the Most Popular Award. The Chinese team has secured the 6th overall pick.

 

