IAG 2021: Chinese participating team conducts adaptive training for Military Rally

BEIJING, Aug. 23 -- On August 20 and 21, local time, the Chinese team participating in the “Military Rally” event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 carried out pre-contest adaptive training in the Kyzyl region of the Republic of Tuva, Russia.

As the Chinese team is at the end of the competition order according to the draw, its crews are likely to drive on a bumpy track pocked with potholes left by repetitive crush of preceding vehicles. According to the competition regulations, the Russia-made Tiger-M armored trucks, KamAZ-65225 military tank transporters and Ural-63708 tractor trucks will be used in the competition. In order to get familiar with the venue environment and equipment performance as soon as possible, the Chinese team conducts a detailed study on the competition regulations, carries out adaptive training of off-road driving and firepower shooting with the equipment provided by the Russian side. As of August 21, local time, the Chinese team has successfully completed all preparations before the competition.