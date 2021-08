KORLA, Aug. 23 – The opening ceremony of International Army Games (IAG) 2021 was held in the contest field of "Suvorov onslaught" in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on the morning of August 22, in which the march-in ceremony, flag-raising ceremony and demonstration of military events are carried out.

The Chinese PLA Army hosts three events of the IAG 2021, namely, Suvorov Onslaught, Clear Sky and Safe Environment in Korla.