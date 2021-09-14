UN Under-Secretary-General inspects honor guard of Chinese peacekeeping force in Juba

By Cao Zhuang, Jiang Huixin

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN, Sept. 14 -- On September 12, local time, the 7th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) was entrusted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to undertake the ceremonial duties and be reviewed by UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix, on behalf of all troop-contributing countries in the mission area.

It was the second time for the 7th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to carry out such tasks.

The ceremony was held at noon on September 12 in the UN House of UNMISS, where the Chinese peacekeepers performed ceremonial duties with a high standard and won high praise from the UN Under-Secretary-General and UNMISS senior leaders.