Chinese military starts delivery work of recruits and veterans

A total of 110 veterans take a chartered flight from Shigatse Heping Airport to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on September 1. (Photo by Zhang Yun)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 -- According to the arrangements for annual recruitment and discharge of soldiers from active service by China’s State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC), the transportation and delivery of recruits and veterans for the 2nd half of 2021 was launched on September 1.

It is learned that the transportation for recruits this fall will begin on September 16 and end on September 30. The transportation of veterans will be carried out in two batches. The first batch started on September 1 and the second batch will start on December 1.

This time, the transportation of recruits and veterans will be carried out through railways, waterways and air. Among them, air delivery is used mainly for new recruits in areas with inconvenient railway and highway transportation such as Tibet, Xinjiang, Qinghai, and Yunnan, as well as islands or areas that require more than three railway transfers. The air delivery will be organized and implemented by chartered flights or flight ticket purchases.

In order to ensure a safe, fast, efficient, and orderly transportation work, the pandemic prevention and control would be taken seriously by the PLA.

