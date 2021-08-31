PLA Macao Garrison completes 22nd troop rotation

The PLA Macao Garrison holds a ceremony for the 22nd rotation of organic units and defense duty handover on August 30. (Photo by Chen Shuai)

By Fang Zhao and Liu Gang

MACAO, Aug. 31 -- In accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) and under the order of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the PLA Macao Garrison on Monday morning completed the 22nd rotation of organic units since it began garrisoning Macao in 1999.

The troops leaving Macao on rotation had successfully completed all tasks during their mission in the region and demonstrated the good image of the PLA with practical actions. Their work has been widely recognized by Macao compatriots.

The PLA Macao Garrison resolutely follows the command of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the CMC and President Xi Jinping, firmly implement the "One Country, Two Systems" principle, the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Macao SAR, resolutely safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests, effectively performs the defense duty in Macao and will makes new and greater contributions to maintaining the prosperity and stability of Macao.

The picture taken on August 30, 2021 shows a convoy of military vehicles of troop units leaving Macao after the handover of defense duty. The PLA Macao Garrison conducts the 22nd rotation of organic units on August 30, 2021.(Photo by Chen Siyi)