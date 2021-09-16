CHINATop Stories

SW China's Sichuan launches emergency response after 6.0-magnitude quake

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Xu Yi
Time
2021-09-16 11:20:37

CHENGDU, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Sichuan Province has initiated a level-II emergency response after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County of Luzhou City at 4:33 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Approved by the provincial government, the earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, the Luzhou City has launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue.

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...