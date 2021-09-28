Equipment maintenance skills competition held among military and civilian personnel

PENGZHOU, Sichuan, Sept. 28 -- The equipment maintenance skills competition 2021 wrapped up in Pengzhou, Sichuan Province, southwest of China, on September 26.

As an important nation-wide vocational event, the competition this year was jointly held by the Equipment Development Department of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. Totally 354 equipment maintenance craftsmen from the military services, aerospace companies and shipbuilding companies participated in the competition. They learnt from and support for each other, while verifying their maintenance capabilities.