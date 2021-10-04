Aerobatics and new military jets: Airshow China concludes in Zhuhai

The China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, concluded on Sunday in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

Dozens of aerobatics were performed by China's top air display teams, providing eye candy for the audience, while the public debut of the J-16D electronic warfare jet and other equipment showcased the latest technology development in the Chinese army to enthusiasts. Many Chinese enterprises also received orders from global clients after displaying their latest product at the show.

The airshow sold an upper limit of 40,000 tickets for its public days and each one of them was completely sold out.