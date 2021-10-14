China launches first solar exploration satellite

TAIYUAN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 6:51 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time).

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket.

It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.