PLA develops truck-mounted mobile dental clinic cabin

By Zhang Yi and Wang Pengfa

The picture shows the truck-mounted mobile dental clinic cabin.

XI'AN, Oct. 14 -- The first truck-mounted mobile dental clinic cabin of the PLA independently developed by the Third Affiliated Hospital of the Chinese PLA Air Force Medical University was put into use on October 10.

Suitable for various environments such as Gobi desert, mountains, grasslands and islands, the mobile dental clinic cabin can provide daily oral health care and wartime accompanying maxillofacial trauma treatment, for grassroots troops.

The cabin consists of modules for diagnosis and treatment, cleaning and sterilization, etc. The diagnosis and treatment area is equipped with systems for maxillofacial combat wound first aid and comprehensive oral treatment. The oral diagnosis and treatment imaging system inside can automatically adjust and complete real-time high-definition video recording, which is the first such technology in China.

The cabin is also equipped with ultrasonic cleaning machines and other equipment, which can complete the cleaning, washing, and sterilizing cycle of dental instrument.

According to a leader of the hospital, the mobile dental clinic cabin is equipped with an intelligent leveling and stabilizing system so it can travel long distances in harsh environments. The cabin has passed various professional tests to reach the standard of service for grassroots troops.

The picture shows the diagnosis and treatment area inside the mobile dental clinic cabin.