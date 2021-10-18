China to promote national border and coastal defense infrastructure construction

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 18 -- A meeting aims to promote national border and coastal defense infrastructure construction was held in China's Guangzhou from October 14 to 15.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe, as well as heads of member units of the State Committee of Border and Coastal Defense, and leaders of military and civilian departments from China's border and coastal provinces, attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized on accelerating the construction of national border and coastal defense infrastructure, focusing on serving combat readiness and improving the level of scientific and technological border control, in a bid to build a strong and modern border and coastal defense.

During the meeting, attendees viewed the pilot projects of smart border and defense construction in Guangdong Province.