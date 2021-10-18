2nd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei sets out

By Wang Suoyong and Wang Yunsheng

SHIJIAZHUANG, Oct. 18 -- The 2nd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei left Shijiazhuang, North China’s Hebei Province, on October 16, for a 12-month peacekeeping mission in Abyei of East Africa.

Peacekeepers of the contingent are mainly from an army aviation brigade of the 82nd Group Army under the PLA Central Theater Command. Under the unified deployment of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), the contingent will focus on 15 tasks of two categories including force projection, search and rescue, material transportation, and air patrol.

It is reported that all the peacekeepers have learned about foreign affairs activities, local social conditions, and local climate in accordance with the mission requirements. According to the rotation plan, the second batch of 43 peacekeepers will depart in early November.