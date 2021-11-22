Chinese peacekeepers to Mali pass UN annual equipment inspection

MALI, Nov. 22 -- The United Nations (UN) conducted an annual equipment inspection on the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali recently.

An eight-member inspection team from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) came to the Chinese peacekeepers’ barracks for an overall inspection on the engineering machines, vehicles, equipment, tools and medical devices.

During the inspection, the Chinese peacekeepers introduced the conditions of materials and apparatus and the technical performances of weapons and equipment for more than 1,000 pieces in 28 categories. They also conducted on-site operations on different equipment for demonstration.

After the inspection for over four hours, the UN team affirmed that all equipment attached to the contingent were up to grade, and fully met the requirements of peacekeeping mission.

"We made an overall check on the equipment of the Chinese engineering contingent today, and the peacekeepers are fully prepared for the annual check. All equipment and the accessory parts were maintained very well and the operators were quite skillful. We are particularly grateful to the contributions they have made," said an inspection officer.