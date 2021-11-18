CHINATop Stories

China, India prepare for new round of Corps Commander Level Meeting

China and India are in preparation for the 14th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting, in an effort to resolve the issues regarding the western sector of the China-India border, according to a press release by China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

At the 23rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs, held via video link on Thursday, both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military channels, said the release.

