Chinese peacekeepers to Mali complete road repair mission

A Chinese peacekeeper levels the ground with a grader during the road repair mission.

By Wang Hongyang, Wang Xinggang

MALI, Nov. 16 -- Recently, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali has completed the task of repairing the main road through the Super Camp of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Gao with high standards, guaranteeing the daily transportation of the UN staff and peacekeeping forces from various countries.

It is rainy season in Mali every year from June to October. Due to the long-term erosion by rain, wind and sand, together with the abrasion from vehicles, the roads through the Super Camp in Gao have been severely damaged, which has in turn seriously affected the travel of the UN staff and peacekeepers.

In accordance with the requirements of the MINUSMA, the Chinese peacekeepers made every effort, dispatching batches of personnel and engineering equipment to complete the leveling and repair of 5,600 square meters of ground in three weeks.

On the day of completion, the roads repaired were put into use. The project quality and working standards of the Chinese contingent have received high acclaim from the engineering department under the Sector East of the MINUSMA.

An Shaoyong, commanding officer of the engineering contingent, said, “The completion of the first road repair mission is a comprehensive test of our continuous combat capability, and will provide valuable experience for us to carry out future missions.”