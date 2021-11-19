China, Russia hold annual joint aerial strategic patrol

BEIJING, Nov. 19 -- The air forces of China and Russia held the joint aerial strategic patrol in the Asia-Pacific region on November 19, said an announcement jointly released on Friday by the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to the announcement, two H-6K bombers from the Chinese side and two Tu-95MC bombers from the Russian side conducted the joint patrol in related airspace over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. During the flight, the aircrafts of the two air forces strictly abided by the relevant provisions of international law and did not enter the airspace of other countries.

This is the third joint aerial strategic patrol conducted by the Chinese and Russian militaries, aiming to further develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era, upgrade the level of strategic coordination and joint operational capabilities of the two sides, and jointly protect global strategic stability.

The operation is part of the annual military cooperation plan between China and Russia and not targeted at any third party.