12th Chinese peacekeeping force to South Sudan sets out

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov.25 -- The first echelon of 165 troops of the 12th Chinese peacekeeping force to South Sudan (Wau) set out for a one-year-long peacekeeping mission from an airport in Shijiazhuang, North China’s Hebei Province, on November 23.

The troops consist of an engineering contingent and a medical contingent, totaling 331 members selected mainly from a combined-arms brigade of the PLA 82nd Group Army and the No.985 Hospital of the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force. The first echelon that set off on November 23 includes 131 engineering peacekeepers and 34 medical peacekeepers.

The engineering contingent will be tasked with engineering construction, humanitarian assistance and other tasks in the mission area, while the medical contingent will be responsible for providing medical services to the UN personnel and coping with health emergencies.