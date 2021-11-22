China's military studies, implements spirit of key Party plenum

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Two senior Chinese military officials, Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia, have asked all levels of the armed forces to study and implement the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Xu and Zhang, both members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Monday when meeting with members of the delegation interpreting and promoting the spirit of the plenum.

Studying and implementing the guiding principles from the CPC plenum are primary political tasks, both at present and in the coming period of time, they said, calling on the military to show conformity with the spirit of the plenum and greet the convocation of the 20th National Party Congress with great achievements.

Xu and Zhang also heard a report delivered by the delegation interpreting the spirit of the plenum.